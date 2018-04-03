Teen suspect in fatal stabbing of classmate in New Rochelle pleads not guilty

Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) --
A teenager who's accused of fatally stabbing a classmate earlier this year in Westchester County pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors say 17-year-old Z'Inah Brown stabbed 16-year-old Valeree Schwab twice during an argument outside a Dunkin' Donuts near New Rochelle High School on January 10.

Dominique Slack, 17, Carl Booker, 17, and a 15-year-old are also charged in connection with the killing.

Brown faces second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, gang assault and stalking charges.

Slack and Booker face gang assault and stalking charges.

They're all due back in court on April 17.

Related Topics:
stabbingdunkin' donutsstudent diesNew RochelleWestchester County
