10 New York City apartments on the market for $2,600 (pro tip: 7 are animal-friendly)

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $2,600 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
413 W 44th St. (Hell's Kitchen)
Listed at $2,600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 413 W 44th St.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, granite countertops, built-in storage, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets, a dishwasher and a deck. The building has secured entry and animals are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
53 W 75th St. (Upper West Side)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 53 W 75th St., also listed for $2,600 / month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, large windows and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
172 E 89th St. (Upper East Side)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 172 E 89th St. that's going for $2,600 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
410 W 44th St., #17 (Hell's Kitchen)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 410 W 44th St. and listed for $2,600 / month.
Tenants will find the unit features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets and closet space. The building boasts on-site laundry and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
410 E 76th St. (Lenox Hill-Roosevelt Island)
Located at 410 E 76th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,600/ month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. The building includes storage and secured entry. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
181 Waverly Place, #5d (West Village)
Listed at $2,600 / month, this studio apartment is located at 181 Waverly Place.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, wooden cabinets, ample natural light, built-in shelves and large windows. Amenities include an elevator and on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
182 E 95th St., #12e (Yorkville)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 182 E 95th St. It's listed for $2,600 / month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator and a door person. Canine companions are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
41-07 Crescent St. (Long Island City)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 41-07 Crescent St. that's going for $2,600 / month.
In the unit, tenants can expect high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, ample natural light and closet space. Building amenities include a fitness center, a roof deck and a residents lounge. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
41 Brooklyn Ave. (Bedford-Stuyvesant)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 41 Brooklyn Ave. It's listed for $2,600 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a balcony, hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick and ample natural light. The building features on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, a residents lounge, a bike room and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
409 E 81st St. (Yorkville)
Located at 409 E 81st St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,600 / month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and air conditioning. The building has on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
