Some Con Ed customers eligible for bill reductions, reimbursements after March nor'easters

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Some Con Ed customers may get money back into their pockets after the area was hit by two nor'easters last month.

The utility company announced Monday they will offer bill reductions to eligible customers following the March 2 and March 7 storms.

Customers who lost power for three days or more will receive an adjustment on their bill by May 21 to reflect the one-time reduction. The credit will depend on the length of the outage.

Additionally, as the company previously announced, some customers are eligible to be reimbursed for spoiled food or medicine.

Eligible customers can receive reimbursements for up to $225, or up to $515 with receipts. Business owners are eligible for food spoilage reimbursements up to $10,200 with receipts.

Click here to request a refund from Con Ed.

