3 New Cocktail Bars In New York

Photo: Toro Loco/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to check out the newest cocktail bars in New York? You're in luck: we've found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in search of a new cocktail bar near you.

Toro Loco


15 Stone St. (between Broadway & Broad St.), Lower Manhattan
PHOTO: TORO LOCO/YELP

Over in Lower Manhattan, Toro Loco has opened its doors and is serving up a wide range of delicious cocktails and authentic Mexican fare.

Toro Loco's current Yelp rating of five stars out of one reviews indicates positive attention from users for the fledgling business.

Yelper Yosa Y., who reviewed Toro Loco on March 22nd, wrote, "I think having been here three times warrants a review. I love this place. It's perfect for lunch and after-office happy hour. Thanks to Javier and Ybon! You guys have made our experience very fun and memorable and we will definitely be back!"

Toro Loco is open Monday-Wednesday from 11:30am-midnight, Thursday-Saturday from 11:30am-1am, and Sunday from 11:30am-11pm.

UpNorth


17 Wyckoff Ave. (between Jefferson and Troutman streets), Bushwick
Photo: UpNorth/Yelp

UpNorth has officially opened in Bushwick, slinging cocktails and traditional Canadian fare to this Brooklyn neighborhood.

Founded by Quebec natives (and brothers) Harold and Marcel Simoneau, this cocktail bar serves up a long list of craft beers, wines and cocktails. You can also look forward to different variations of the the Canadian classic poutine.

UpNorth currently holds 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Fayee W., who reviewed UpNorth on April 4th, wrote, "Thrilled to find this gem in the neighborhood! Super friendly crew and delicious food. Hubby and I shared a burger with a side order of sweet potato fries. Definitely coming back soon for drinks and more burgers. Thanks Aimee for your service!"

Yelper Jonathon C. wrote, "Brand new Canadian bar in Brooklyn serving higher end spirits and terrific food. They did a great job with the interior of the place. I was able to sample their burger and several different poutine options. Highly recommend starring this on your Google Map."

UpNorth is open weekdays from 4pm-4am, and weekends from 2pm-4am.

Logan's Run


375 5th Ave. (near 6th St.), Park Slope
Photo: Logan's Run/Yelp

And in Park Slope, Logan's Run is now open in the former Bar Reis, offering a laundry list of cocktails, delicious bar snacks and great tunes.

Yelp users are excited about Logan's Run, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on the site.

Yelper Christine M., who was one of the first users to visit Logan's Run on February 25th, wrote, "Went here on a Saturday for drinks and it was a great new addition to the neighborhood. I had a cocktail that was on par with any cocktail joint I've been to. We had quesadilla and the nachos and it was so delicious--way exceeding my expectation of bar food. "

Mary Anna H. noted, "It's all about the cocktails at this local hot spot. Not overly pricy and all unique. This is a great place to meet friends after work or a great weekend date spot."

Yelper Jose C. wrote, "This spot used to be Bar Reis. These guys moved into the neighborhood and just picked up where Reis left at. It's fully renovated, they have food and a full bar. The place feels like it belongs in Tribeca, but I'm happy it's here in Park Slope."

Logan's Run is open daily from 3pm-4am.
