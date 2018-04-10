10 cheap rentals in Murray Hill-Kips Bay with high ceilings, natural light & more

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Murray Hill-Kips Bay look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Murray Hill-Kips Bay via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
205 E 35th St.
Listed at $1,750 / month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment, located at 205 E 35th St., is 28.6 percent less than the $2,450 / month median rent for a studio in Murray Hill-Kips Bay.
In the unit, look for high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinets and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry, a door person and storage space. Pets are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
305 E 37th St.
This studio apartment, situated at 305 E 37th St. is also listed for $1,750 / month.
In the unit, tenants can expect hardwood floors, a fireplace, high ceilings and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
220 E 29th St.
Here's a studio apartment at 220 E 29th St., which is going for $1,750 / month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, wooden cabinets, a kitchenette and large windows. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
36 E 38th St., #3d
Then there's this apartment at 36 E 38th St., listed at $1,800 / month.
In the unit, look for hardwood floors, exposed brick, a kitchenette, ample natural light and high ceilings. Pets are not permitted.
(See the listing here.)
251 Lexington Ave.
Also listed at $1,800 / month, this studio apartment is located at 251 Lexington Ave.
In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, hardwood floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinets and recessed lighting. The building includes secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Here's the listing.)
201 E 35th St., #7k
This studio apartment, situated at 201 E 35th St., is listed for $1,850 / month.
In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinets and two closets. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator and a door person. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the listing here.)
311 E 37th St.
And here's a studio apartment at 311 E 37th St., which is going for $1,895 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinets, hardwood floors and high ceilings. Pets are welcome.
(Check out the listing here.)
320 E 34th St., #15
Over at 320 E 34th St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, also going for $1,895 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, high ceilings, closet space and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(View the listing here.)
304 E 38th St., #g
Listed at $1,899 / month, this studio apartment is located at 304 E 38th St.
In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood floors, a deck, garden access and built-in shelves. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
140 Lexington Ave.
To round things out, there's this 791-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 140 Lexington Ave., listed for $1,900 / month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of natural light. Cats and dogs are welcome.
(Here's the full listing.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.