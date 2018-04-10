TRAFFIC

Amtrak announces plans for summer infrastructure repair work

Amtrak workers repair tracks in New York's Penn Station, Monday, July 10, 2017. (Richard Drew)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Amtrak announced its plans on Tuesday for needed infrastructure repair work this summer.

The renewal work will focus on three key areas: the Empire Tunnel, the Spuyten Duyvil Bridge, and New York Penn Station.

The work at Penn Station will focus primarily on Track 19, which will cause some trains to be re-routed to Grand Central.

Unlike last summer's extensive infrastructure repairs, Amtrak predicts that this year's work will have less of an impact.

The Amtrak repair work is not expected to impact Metro-North service.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficamtrakpenn stationpenn station repairsNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
FIRST ON 7: LIRR derailment to cause cancellations for Monday commute
Police chase ends with stolen church van slamming into bus
Read this before taking the subway this weekend
Project expected to worsen traffic on Lincoln Tunnel approach
More Traffic
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News