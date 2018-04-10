NEW YORK (WABC) --Amtrak announced its plans on Tuesday for needed infrastructure repair work this summer.
The renewal work will focus on three key areas: the Empire Tunnel, the Spuyten Duyvil Bridge, and New York Penn Station.
The work at Penn Station will focus primarily on Track 19, which will cause some trains to be re-routed to Grand Central.
Unlike last summer's extensive infrastructure repairs, Amtrak predicts that this year's work will have less of an impact.
The Amtrak repair work is not expected to impact Metro-North service.
