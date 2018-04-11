U.S. Customs officers seize cocaine hidden inside liquor bottles at JFK Airport

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
U.S. Customs agents made quite the discovery after they say a passenger at JFK Airport attempted to smuggle cocaine hidden inside liquor bottles.

Officials say Stefisha Miller, a Jamaican citizen, had just arrived on a flight from her country's capital Kingston Sunday when U. S. Customs and Border Protection Officers inspected her duty-free box, which contained two bottles of Bailey's.

The officers then discovered a bag of white powder within the two bottles, which tested positive for cocaine.

The cocaine seized weighed six pounds with an estimated street value of $110,000.

"The smuggling of illicit drugs poses a significant threat to our nation, and CBP does its part in keeping these drugs off our streets." said Acting Director of CBP's New York Field Operations Francis J. Russo. "As America's unified border security agency, our employees are determined to protect the public from these substances."

Miller now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges.

