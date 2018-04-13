WEATHER

See how New York City is celebrating Earth Day this year

(Earth Day Initative)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Earth Day is right around the corner and is a big deal in cities like New York.

To help people learn about how they can live a healthier and greener life, Earth Day Initiative is once again hosting events. Earth Day Initiative is a non-profit which "aims to make Earth Day more than a one-day event or annual environmental wake-up call."

The festivities will take place in Union Square on Sunday, April 15 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include free activities for kids and adults.



Here are a few highlights:

Do Just 1 Thing

Leading up to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in 2020, Earth Day Initiative has launched the Do Just 1 Thing campaign, which aims to help apartment, homes, and office switch to clean energy like solar and wind power.


People across the country will be able to able to make an impact on the environment, and on their utility bill, simply by filling out an online form. Earth Day Initiative's partners are building solar farms in the Bronx and Queens and anyone living in the five boroughs can lease a portion of the panels.

Product shows

One company will be introducing its new bike made from recycled cardboard and plastic. The company says the bike is "lighter, stranger and greener" than any competitive product on the market.

Korean beauty brand Innisfree will feature its new biodegradable sheet masks. The masks are made from the ash of a volcanic island off the coast of Korea.



Other brands, like Honest Tea, Soylent, and Innisfree will also have booths.
4th Annual 5k Green Tour

New Yorkers are once again invited to participate in the tour of various green organizations around the city. The tour will include a visit to a living green wall and a Broadway theater that' going green.

More information can be found here



