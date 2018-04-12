NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --The New York City Department of Buildings has released the agency's 2017 Elevator Report, an interactive map showing the history, current status and vital statistics of the city's 84,000 elevators.
Highlights include:
--An interactive map of all New York City elevator devices, including passenger and freight elevators, escalators, dumbwaiters, roller coasters and more.
--A history of the elevator in New York City
--Stats on elevator use in the city
--A 3-D map illustrating New York City's elevators in motion
--Details on how DOB regulates the city's elevator stock
--An introduction to DOB NOW, the agency's new online information portal
"Elevators make life possible in our vertical city, and while they're one of our most-used forms of transportation, they're also one of the least understood," Commissioner Rick Chandler said. "Our report brings all 84,000 of the city's elevators to life, with interactive maps, a history of the elevator, and much more. DOB is committed to using data to help New Yorkers better understand the built environment we call home."
The report uses data from calendar year 2017 to give an overview of the city's elevator stock, one of the largest and oldest in the world. It also details how the DOB's Elevator Unit regulates the city's elevators, escalators, amusement rides, and other devices by performing inspections, testing, and plan reviews.
The Elevator Report is the latest in a series of interactive dashboards from DOB's Data Analytics Team, using the agency's long-held data to provide the public with insights into the city's built environment.
