4 sun-filled units In Battery Park City-Lower Manhattan for $2,600/month or less

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Battery Park City-Lower Manhattan is currently hovering around $3,150.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,600 / month (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper.
45 John St., #6e
Listed at $2,600 / month, this studio apartment is located at 45 John St.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, closet space, floor-to-ceiling windows and ample natural light. Building amenities include outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, a residents lounge and concierge service. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
20 West St., #15j
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit situated at 20 West St. It's listed for $2,595 / month for its 705-square-feet of space.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, plenty of natural light, a dishwasher and closet space. The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, a door person, a residents lounge and concierge service. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
200 Rector Place, #8j
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 200 Rector Place that's also going for $2,595 / month.
In the unit, tenants can expect hardwood floors, closet space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher and large windows. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a bike room, a door person and concierge service. Pets are not allowed.
250 S End Ave., #14
Located at 250 South End Ave., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,550/ month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, large windows, a breakfast bar, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space and concierge service. Cats and dogs are welcome.
