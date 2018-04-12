REAL ESTATE

4 sun-filled units In Battery Park City-Lower Manhattan for $2,600/month or less

45 John St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Battery Park City-Lower Manhattan?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Battery Park City-Lower Manhattan is currently hovering around $3,150.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,600 / month (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

45 John St., #6e




Listed at $2,600 / month, this studio apartment is located at 45 John St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, closet space, floor-to-ceiling windows and ample natural light. Building amenities include outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, a residents lounge and concierge service. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

20 West St., #15j




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit situated at 20 West St. It's listed for $2,595 / month for its 705-square-feet of space.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, plenty of natural light, a dishwasher and closet space. The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, a door person, a residents lounge and concierge service. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

200 Rector Place, #8j




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 200 Rector Place that's also going for $2,595 / month.

In the unit, tenants can expect hardwood floors, closet space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher and large windows. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a bike room, a door person and concierge service. Pets are not allowed.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

250 S End Ave., #14




Located at 250 South End Ave., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,550/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, large windows, a breakfast bar, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space and concierge service. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News