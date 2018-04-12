FOOD & DRINK

'The Ainsworth-FiDi' debuts with large terrace, burgers and bourbon

Photo: The Ainsworth-FiDi/Yelp

By Hoodline
The Ainsworth-FiDi, offering burgers and a modern take on classic American favorites, has opened its doors at 121 Fulton St. (between Nassau and William streets) in the Financial District.

The seventh addition to the Ainsworth chain of restaurants -- which has NYC outposts in Chelsea, Midtown and the East Village -- features an expansive patio and a late-night brunch menu. The FiDi spot has daily specials like half-priced tacos on Tuesdays and free bourbon with a burger on Wednesdays. Try the mac 'n' cheese sandwich, which is accompanied by a tomato ragu dipping sauce.

While the full menu for the FiDi location is not yet available, take a look at the menus from the other locations for an idea of what to expect. Offerings include skirt steak with a pineapple-chipotle marinade, chimichurri and bacon-almond Brussels sprouts; coffee-rubbed fish tacos with pineapple pico de gallo and avocado puree; and an apple poppy salad with goat cheese and roasted pecans.

The Ainsworth-FiDi has gotten mixed reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Stacie W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 21, said, "This is a great bar! Our waitress was really sweet and checked on us often. The drinks were awesome. The Ainsworth is chic without being uppity. We had a really good time and would definitely return. "

And Jessica K.said, "Cute new spot. Love the decor and the greenery everywhere inside. The bar staff was attentive and service was quick."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Ainsworth - FiDi is open Monday-Wednesday from 11am-midnight, Thursday and Friday from 11-2 a.m., Saturday from 10:30-2 a.m., and Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
