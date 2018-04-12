UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) --A driver accused of hitting a pedestrian while leading police on a high speed chase on Long Island is under arrest.
The chase ended in Uniondale late Thursday afternoon, blocks from where the driver, who was in a Porche, struck a 55-year-old woman.
The chase began in Hempstead.
The pedestrian who was struck suffered a leg injury, but was not seriously hurt.
Charges are pending against the driver. It is not clear why officers were originally pursuing the Porsche.
