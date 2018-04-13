5 Tribeca apartments for $3,500/month or less

So how does the low-end pricing on a Tribeca rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
131 W Broadway
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 131 W Broadway, is listed for $2,700 / month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, closet space and a dishwasher. Pets are not permitted.
50 Murray St., #16h
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 50 Murray St., which, at 550- square-feet, is going for $3,095 / month.
In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of windows. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
57 Reade St., #23g
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 57 Reade St., is listed for $3,460 / month for its 600-square-feet of space.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect concierge service, a residents lounge, an elevator, on-site management and a door person. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
10 Leonard St., #49u
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 10 Leonard St., which is going for $3,475 / month.
Tenants can expect the unit to feature French doors, large windows, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
10 Barclay St., #15j
Over at 10 Barclay St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $3,500 / month.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, floor-to-ceiling windows, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and high ceilings. The building offers garage parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, concierge service, on-site laundry and a residents lounge. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
