'Pho 60' debuts in Borough Park with authentic Vietnamese cuisine

Photo: John C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Vietnamese restaurant has opened up shop in the space previously occupied by Su's Cafe. Located at 1001 60th St. (at 10th Avenue) in Borough Park, the fresh addition is called Pho 60.

The cozy eatery -- situated behind the open-air Circus Fruits market -- brings nature indoors with bamboo rods, grass-green accents and dark woods.

The menu offers Vietnamese mainstays like pho (with beef, chicken or pork) and banh mi sandwiches, plus beef jerky papaya salad and several vermicelli and angel hair pasta dishes. For dessert, try the caramel egg custard, tapioca pie or banana cake topped with ice cream. There are also smoothies on the menu, like avocado, jack fruit and papaya.

With a four-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp so far, Pho 60 is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Linda W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 24th, said, "I'm so glad there's a new authentic Vietnamese restaurant in Brooklyn! Everything we had was super fresh--pork chop wasn't dry, beef cubes weren't overcooked or drenched in sauce like other places."

Yelper Amy L. added, "This is my second time coming in a month and I have to say the owners were very kind. "

Head on over to check it out: Pho 60 is open Thursday-Tuesday from 11am-10pm. (It's closed on Wednesday.)
