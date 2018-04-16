What will $2,700/month get you in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $2,700 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
281 Carroll St., #4 (Carroll Gardens-Columbia Street-Red Hook)
Listed at $2,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 281 Carroll St.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, exposed brick, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
316 W 14th St., #7 (Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 316 W 14th St., also listed for $2,700 / month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
70 W 109th St., #1 (Upper West Side)
Here's a studio apartment at 70 W 109th St. that's going for $2,700 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
227 Dekalb Ave., #2 (Fort Greene)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 227 Dekalb Ave. It's listed for $2,700 / month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick and large windows. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
698 10th Ave. (Hell's Kitchen)
Located at 698 10th Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,700/ month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
223 W 10th St., #3D (West Village)
Listed at $2,700 / month, this studio apartment is located at 223 W 10th St.
Tenants will find this unit features carpeting, exposed brick, a ceiling fan, storage space and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
45 Park Ave. (Murray Hill)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 45 Park Ave. that's listed for $2,700 / month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a decorative fireplace. The building features on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
155 E 55th St., #7k (Midtown)
Here's a studio apartment at 155 E 55th St. that's going for $2,700 / month.
In the unit, anticipate parquet flooring, large windows, air conditioning and tons of cabinet space. The building has garage parking, a door person, on-site management and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
156 E 84th St., #6a (Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill)
Next, check out this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 156 E 84th St. It's listed for $2,700 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
229 E 29th St., #3s (Kips Bay)
Located at 229 E 29th St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,700 / month.
In the furnished unit, you can expect a decorative fireplace, garden access, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, exposed brick, air conditioning and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator and a business center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
