Trump Tower fire ruled accidental by New York City Fire Department

Nicholas Augustine
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
The fire that killed a man in Trump Tower has been labeled "accidental" by investigators.

The cause of the 4-alarm fire was electrical, according to FDNY fire marshals. The investigators noted that a sequenced power-strip was overloaded.

A smoke alarm was also not present in the apartment.

Since the fire, officials have called for buildings to be updated to the latest fire safety standards. This would include installing sprinklers in residential buildings that were exempted from a 1999 law requiring them.

Trump Tower was one of the many buildings grandfathered in.

Firefighters pulled Todd Brassner, 67, from the 50th floor of the building. He was unconscious and unresponsive. He later died at the hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefire deathMidtownManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News