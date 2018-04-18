FOOD & DRINK

'Isaac Gabai Salon' debuts in the East Village

Photo: Isaac G./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new hair salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 110 3rd Ave. (between 13th St. and 14th St.) in East Village, the new addition is called Isaac Gabai Salon.

Salon owner and hairstylist Isaac Gabai began his career in London and Israel, working internationally before training in the Vidal Sassoon Academy. The salon offers haircuts, blowouts and color treatments, along with bridal services.

The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a solid five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Wendy N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 4th, said: "Issac is amazing. Talented. Detailed. Professional. His level of expertise in styles, techniques, and color are flawless. I couldn't be happier!"

And Christina L. said: "Isaac's care and expertise on my hair was truly appreciated. What a wonderful way to bring in the spring season! Thank you to the team at Isaac Gabai Salon!"

Intrigued? Stop in to see for yourself. Isaac Gabai Salon is open weekdays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and weekends from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
