ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

5 Top Events In New York City This Weekend For $15 And Under

Photo: Markus Tacker/Flickr

By Hoodline
Want to do something fun this weekend without breaking the bank?

Our friends at Eventbrite clued us into five events that will help you explore the city, and beyond, including a student-run film festival, a chili cook-off and Earth Day festivities. All are $15 or under if you purchase in advance.

So if you're looking to get out and enjoy the sunny weather from Friday through Sunday, here's where to go.

Watch creations from student filmmakers



Photo: Wallabout Film Festival

Organized every year by a fresh group of students from the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, the festival is going into its 10th year of showcasing emerging talent from around the city and the world. The event itself is also practice for the next generation of film festival organizers--the ticket cost helps to support the yearly production, and includes a free drink, popcorn and afterparty.

The date: Friday 4/20, doors open at 7:30 pm, film program begins at 8:00 pm

The location: Wythe Hotel, 80 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn

The price: Advance tickets are $12 each, but go up to $15 at the door for those 21 and over

Buy tickets

Get festive on the High Line



Photo: Friends of the High Line/Eventbrite

The elevated Manhattan park is beginning its warm-season series of events with its annual festival, Culture Shock. The all-ages activities include poetry readings, DJs, and workshops with global and environmental themes, like an activity session for kids to "help cover the walls of the High Line in graffiti--using moss, plant material, and a natural-ingredient glue."

The date: Saturday 4/21, 1 pm to 7 pm with specific events happening within that time
The location: On the High Line between Gansevoort St. and West 26th St.

The price: Free, but reservations strongly suggested

Reserve tickets

Sample the best chilis in the state



Photo: Eventbrite

Staten Island's Historic Richmond Town is hosting the official regional competition for top chili chefs, complete with team costumes, long-standing rivalries, and local dignitaries as judges. "As the one and only cookoff in New York City that's sanctioned by the International Chili Society, the competition entries and the judging can be hotter than the spices."

The date: Saturday 4/21, 12 noon to 4 pm

The location: 441 Clarke Avenue, Staten Island

The price: $15 for adults pre-sale, $18 at the door; for children under 8, $8 pre-sale or $10 at the door

Buy tickets

Shop local and eco-friendly on Earth Day



Photo: Grand Bazaar NYC

The Grand Bazaar NYC is going green for its weekly market this Sunday, in partnership with the Earth Day Initiative. "Many merchants creatively use recycled materials to make incredible jewelry, fashion, furniture, art, home accessories, and more," the organizers explain. "Others use sustainable and fair-trade materials to locally make beauty and skincare products, clothing, children's accessories and toys, and artisanal foods."

The date: Sunday 4/22, 10 am to 5:30 pm

The location: 100 West 77th Street, New York

The price: Free

Reserve tickets

Or get back to nature in Prospect Park



Photo: Prospect Park Alliance/Eventbrite

Brooklyn's favorite park is hosting its own Earth Day activities, including fishing lessons on the lake (catch-and-release only), with bait, tackle, instruction, and fishing license provided. For those wanting to stick with observing, the Boathouse will showcase live birds of prey including owls and hawks.

The date: Sunday 4/22, 1pm to 4pm

The location: Prospect Park Audubon Center, 101 East Drive, Brooklyn

The price: Free, with RSVP strongly recommended

Reserve tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this weekend
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'The Equalizer 2'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News