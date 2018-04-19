REAL ESTATE

What can you get for $3,200/month in the Tri-State area today?

20 2nd St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the New York City metro area?

We compared what $3,200 might get you in New York City, Queens and Hoboken, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in the area.

What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?

Read on to see the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.

---

New York City -- 998 Avenue of the Americas




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 998 Avenue of the Americas (at Broadway & W 37th Street) in New York City's Midtown neighborhood. Asking $3,200 / month, it's priced 10 percent higher than the $2,900 median rent for a 1-bedroom in New York City.

Building amenities include an elevator, on-site laundry and a door person. In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Queens -- 35-14 32nd St., #3




Next, there's this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment situated at 35-14 32nd St. in Queens' Astoria neighborhood. It's also listed for $3,200 / month for its 1,300-square-feet of space--14 percent pricier than Queens's median 2-bedroom rent of $2,805.

In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, two balconies and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Hoboken -- 20 2nd St., #1410




Listed at $3,200 / month, this 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 20 2nd St. in Hoboken is 10 percent higher than Hoboken's median 2-bedroom rent of $2,900.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, floor-to-ceiling windows, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and concierge service. Cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
