Sources: Mayor to announce ban on cars in Central Park

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A major announcement is expected Friday about vehicle traffic and horse-drawn carriage rides in Central Park.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce a ban on cars in the park except on the transverse and larger roads.

Also, horse-drawn carriages will be moved to inside the park and off Central Park South, where they currently gather.

Carriage drivers have been fighting such a change for years.

