Civil rights prosecutors urge federal charges in Eric Garner death

Protesters rallying against a grand jury's decision not to indict the police officer involved in the death of Eric Garner gather in Foley Square, in New York, on Dec. 4, 2014. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Federal civil rights prosecutors have recommended charging a New York City police officer in the 2014 death of Eric Garner, thought it remains unclear if that will happen.

Prosecutors recently recommended the charges to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, but it's unclear if he will be willing to sign off on a case. The New York Times first reported the development.

Garner's videotaped chokehold became a rallying cry for protests over police killings of black men. It shows Officer Daniel Pantaleo taking Garner down and him gasping, "I can't breathe."

"Officer Panteleo has consistently denied he ever violated Mr. Garner's civil rights," Pantaleo's attorney Stu London said after the report came out. "This was a simple street encounter, with no violation of anyone's constitutional rights. Politics should never trump the rule of law, and it is always important to remember that anytime there is a loss of life, it is tragedy."

The case has been in legal limbo for years, and federal civil rights cases against officers are rare and challenging during any administration.

Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, released a statement regarding the reports of disagreement in the U.S. Justice Department over whether to charge Pantaleo.

"If the Trump administration's Justice Department doesn't hold NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaelo and others who killed my son accountable by prosecution and conviction, then they are failing to uphold law-and-order for the sake of politics," she said. "DOJ officials told me and my family last summer that there would be a final decision by the end of 2017 - it's outrageous that now they're reporting that they're still deciding through the media without reaching out to me at all. This isn't news, they're playing political games with the murder of my son. It's been nearly four years and there still is no justice - it's unacceptable. It's beyond time for Pantaleo and other officers to be prosecuted by DOJ, and Mayor de Blasio and the NYPD also need to stop playing politics by hiding behind the Trump administration, and fire Pantaleo and all officers responsible for murdering Eric and related misconduct."

Mayor Bill de Blasio also released a statement.

"The family and loved ones of Eric Garner have waited long enough," he said. "Our city has waited long enough. After almost four years of deliberation, and with the NYPD long ready to proceed with its disciplinary process, we once again urge the Department of Justice to show some level of decency to the Garner family and make its decision."

The Rev. Al Sharpton and his National Action Network released a statement saying they are cautiously hopeful about potential charges and calling upon Attorney General Jeff Sessions to follow the recommendations.

Patrolmen's Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch also released a statement.

"The handling of this case has been highly unusual and deeply troubling from the start," he said. "This latest report, if true, is proof that those seeking an indictment still haven't managed to twist the facts and evidence to fit their pre-determined outcome. After more than three years, it is long past time for the Justice Department's leadership to put an end to this fishing expedition, close the case without charges, and let Police Officer Pantaleo move forward."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nypderic garneral sharptonNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News