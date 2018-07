Escape reality at Dream Machine's 'Instagram playground'

Need an escape from reality? This "Instagram playground' is here to make that dream come true -- with a ball pit, bubbles and infinity room included.Dream Machine is an interactive experience inspired by the mysterious world of the sleeping mind.This Williamsburg-based popup lets "sleepwalkers" travel through nine dream-themed rooms. Visitors are greeted with floating clouds -- denoting the process of falling asleep -- before entering a room speckled with smoke-filled bubbles.Some rooms replicate common motifs in people's dreams, said Paige Solomon, the creative director and CEO of Dream Machine."People sometimes only dream in black and white, so we made a room that's only black and white," she said.Another popular dream is swimming underwater. To simulate that, Solomon designed a pit filled with 38,000 balls, meant to represent a pool.Guests especially like the infinity room hidden inside a psychedelic laundromat and the rainbow hall."Our rainbow hall is probably the most Instagrammed room," Solomon said. "The lights constantly change colors, so Boomerang and stop motion have been a fan favorite,"Dream Machine gained traction quickly -- it completely sold out its first weekend."I can't say that I wasn't expecting it because people are hungry for experiences," Solomon said.Solomon's popup is one of many immersive, Insta-friendly art "experiences" that's drawing huge crowds. When artist Yayoi Kusama's infinity rooms came to New York City , visitors endued two to four hour waits.Even an egg-themed installation, called The Egg House , has become an Instagram darling."I would love if each guest comes with a positive attitude, a little more imagination then they bring to their typical day, and the nature to explore and get lost," Solomon said.----------