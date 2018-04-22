Police are investigating a hit and run crash in Suffolk County that left a pedestrian critically injured.The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday on William Floyd Parkway near Flintlock Drive in Shirley.According to police, a man was walking west to east across the parkway when he was struck by a vehicle travelling southbound. The vehicle left the scene.The victim was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released.Suffolk County Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.----------