POLITICS

Governor Cuomo introduces bill banning single-use plastic bags in New York state

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
A program bill that would ban all single-use, plastic carryout bags at any point of sale in New York State was introduced by Governor Andrew Cuomo Monday.

The action follows the release of the New York State Plastic Bags Task Force report in January, which outlined the environmental impact of plastic bags, single-use bag reduction measures, and proposed actions that the state could take to reduce pollution and protect New York's natural resources, including a ban on single-use plastic bags.

"The blight of plastic bags takes a devastating toll on our streets, our water and our natural resources, and we need to take action to protect our environment," Cuomo said. "As the old proverb goes: 'We did not inherit the earth, we are merely borrowing it from our children,' and with this action we are helping to leave a stronger, cleaner and greener New York for all."

As communities and states across the country continue to struggle with the ecological and financial costs associated with the use of plastic bags, New York is taking action to implement legislation that will ban plastic bags statewide.

The governor launched the New York State Plastic Bag Task Force in March 2017 to conduct a study and develop a comprehensive solution to the use and disposal of plastic bags and how best to deter their environmental impact. The Task Force is led by State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos, along with co-chairs Senator Thomas O'Mara and Assemblyman Steve Englebright.

The Task Force conducted a survey of more than a dozen municipalities in New York state that currently have plastic bag laws. The Task Force also encouraged public comment on the issue and received 558 responses between March and December 2017.

Based on recommendations included in the report, Cuomo introduced a bill that would ban the provision of single-use, plastic carryout bags at any point of sale, and would provide the Department of Environmental Conservation with exclusive jurisdiction over all matters related to plastic bags and film plastic recycling.

The bill exempts garment bags, trash bags and any bags used to wrap or contain certain foods, such as fruits and sliced meats. The bill would go into effect on January 1, 2019.

In addition to the legislation, the state will undertake an education and outreach campaign to increase consumer awareness of single-use bags and their harmful impact on the environment. Education efforts will also seek to educate consumers of the impact plastic bags have on the environment and the waste stream, and promote use of reusable bags.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsplastic bagsbanenvironmentconservationrecyclingandrew cuomoNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Trump takes aim at Cohen over secret recording about ex-Playboy model
NYC school zone speeding cameras set to expire
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model, sources say
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
More Politics
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News