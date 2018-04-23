PERSONAL FINANCE

Long Beach facing major budget crisis ahead of summer beach season

By
LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) --
The city of Long Beach is facing a major budget crisis just in time for the summer beach season.

The city has already paid out $2.1 million for earned leave obligations for current and former employees, but still needs to borrow money related to those payouts already made. Officials say Long Beach will fund continuing city operations since the government can only borrow or bond for certain items.

"Where's the money going to? Who's it going to and why?" Long Beach resident Bill King asked. "There's something strange somewhere."

Weekend bus service has already been suspended and night service could be cut this week.

City Council President Anthony Eramo said the city is looking at all of its options including layoffs and asking vendors to accept delayed payments. He said the civil service union and police department have come forward with options to temporarily alleviate the financial stress.

Eramo said as a last resort, the city may have to cancel some summer festivals and concerts and reduce beach garbage pickup, but said it's going to do everything in its power to not have the financial issues affect the beach season.

Eramo said the city is also looking into the earned leave obligations, including how the payments were determined and if they were made appropriately.

Last month the New York State Comptroller designated the city of Long Beach in "significant fiscal stress" due to its short-term borrowing, deteriorating fund balance and increased operating deficits.

Eramo said the city is also waiting on $4 million to $5 million in FEMA reimbursements.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelong beachsummermoneybudgetLong BeachNassau CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $493M; no winner
Best friends split winning $5 million scratch off ticket
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Whole Foods to offer $10 Amazon credits for Prime Day
Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News