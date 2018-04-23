FOOD & DRINK

New Chinatown sushi bar's 'freshness factor' garners rave reviews

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Chinatown, called Shinsen, is located at 44 Bowery (between Canal and Bayard streets).

Taking over a narrow space formerly occupied by a mobile phone retailer and just steps away from Hotel 50 Bowery, Shinsen is helmed by Chinatown entrepreneur Tony Bo Chan, per Bowery Boogie.

Serving coffee, sake and matcha, the new eatery offers traditional Japanese starters like edamame, miso soup and seaweed salad, and bowls of chirashi. Purchase your sushi a la carte or opt for one of three sets, which range from eight to 15 pieces of sushi plus hand rolls. Take your meal to new heights with the $24 ahi tower, featuring crab meat, tuna, avocado and sushi rice.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Shinsen has already made a good impression.

Rina S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 18, said, "After having lived in Japan for over a decade, my standards for sushi are very high. This restaurant certainly did not disappoint, and the freshness factor is comparable to that of some of the high-end (and expensive) restaurants in town. For half the price. Thoroughly enjoyed."

And Tomi C. said, "Great new spot! Some of the best and freshest sashimi I've ever had! Apparently it's also family owned, which is always a plus for me."

Head on over to check it out: Shinsen is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
