What will $2,500 rent you in New York City, right now?

1669 York Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in New York City if you've got a budget of $2,500 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

70 West 68th St., #2a (Upper West Side)




Take a look at this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 70 West 68th St. It's listed for $2,500 / month.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and exposed brick. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

166 West 83rd St. (Upper West Side)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 166 West 83rd St. (at Amsterdam Avenue & West 83rd Street) that's also going for $2,500 / month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new windows and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1669 York Ave., #EE2 (Yorkville)




Located at 1669 York Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,500/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

168 East 77th St., #12F (Lenox Hill-Roosevelt Island)



Next, there's this studio apartment over at 168 East 77th St. (at East 77th Street & 3rd Avenue). It's listed for $2,500 / month for its 550-square-feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator, a door person, garage parking, a fitness center and a roof deck. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a walk-in closet and floor-to-ceiling windows. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

171 Washington Park, #6a (Fort Greene)




Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 171 Washington Park. It's listed for $2,500 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
