The trendy traveler: 3 European flights you don't want to miss this summer

Here are July's notable round-trip flights to Europe, jetsetter -- handpicked with the trendy traveler in mind.
Dublin, Ireland
If you've never been to Ireland, now's the time. Round-trip, nonstop flights between Stewart International Airport and Dublin are going for $469 with Norwegian Air. That's if you leave New York on Wednesday, July 18 and return to the U.S. on Thursday, July 26.
Madrid, Spain
There are also good deals on flights to the Spanish capital of Madrid. For the best price in July, plan to fly out of JFK on Friday, July 13 and to return from Spain on Friday, July 27. That gives you two weeks to explore the country. AirEuropa has tickets for $528.
Ponta Delgada, Portugal
It might not be on the mainland, but Ponta Delgada, on Sao Miguel Island in the Portuguese archipelago of Azores, is definitely worth a visit. If you leave on Friday, July 6 and return from Ponta Delgada on Friday, July 13, AirFrance has round-trip tickets for $657.
