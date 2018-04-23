ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The trendy traveler: 3 European flights you don't want to miss this summer

Photos: iStockphoto

By Hoodline
If you need something to look forward to this summer, and you've been wanting to take a trip to Europe, you're in luck. Using travel site Skyscanner, we came up with a short list of nonstop flights leaving New York City in July and heading to Europe.

Here are July's notable round-trip flights to Europe, jetsetter -- handpicked with the trendy traveler in mind.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Dublin, Ireland






If you've never been to Ireland, now's the time. Round-trip, nonstop flights between Stewart International Airport and Dublin are going for $469 with Norwegian Air. That's if you leave New York on Wednesday, July 18 and return to the U.S. on Thursday, July 26.

Madrid, Spain






There are also good deals on flights to the Spanish capital of Madrid. For the best price in July, plan to fly out of JFK on Friday, July 13 and to return from Spain on Friday, July 27. That gives you two weeks to explore the country. AirEuropa has tickets for $528.

Ponta Delgada, Portugal






It might not be on the mainland, but Ponta Delgada, on Sao Miguel Island in the Portuguese archipelago of Azores, is definitely worth a visit. If you leave on Friday, July 6 and return from Ponta Delgada on Friday, July 13, AirFrance has round-trip tickets for $657.

If you're interested in traveling on a day other than one highlighted above, you can check out upcoming flights here. Also, if you need to book a hotel room,here's a good place to start.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this weekend
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'The Equalizer 2'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News