One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in New Jersey Monday afternoon.Police responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and three other vehicles on Route 46 Eastbound in Little Falls around 3:30 p.m.The driver of a silver van was pronounced dead at the scene.The investigation is ongoing.The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to call the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.