Fast-casual Harlem Taco & Bowl Company makes it debut

Photo: Harlem Taco & Bowl/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some juicy tacos? A new spot in Harlem has you covered. The new arrival, called Harlem Taco & Bowl Company, is located at 2288 Frederick Douglass Blvd.

True to its name, the new restaurant slings tacos and bowls filled with meat and veggies featuring Latin American and Asian flavors.

On the eclectic menu you'll find diverse options like the Miss Piggy--with pork, orange ginger, asian slaw, ponzu sauce and sesame seeds--and the Crowd Pleaser--with chicken, pico de gallo, queso fresco, spicy mayo, pickle onions and avocado sauce. There are also options for vegetarians and spice-lovers, or you can design your own filling.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, Harlem Taco & Bowl Company is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Mardory V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot in March, said, "The ingredients are fresh, the flavors are delicious and range in spice level, and the service is prompt. Great addition to the area, and I bet you'll be jealous once you try it."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Harlem Taco & Bowl Company is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
