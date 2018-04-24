POLITICS

Residents of Trump Place head to court to have name of building changed

Tenants living in a building branded with the Trump name headed to Manhattan Supreme Court Tuesday, trying to get the name removed.

The tenants live in Trump Place, a luxury highrise on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Residents of 200 Riverside Boulevard voted last year to take "TRUMP" off the building's faade, after three neighboring buildings did.

But the condo board didn't remove the sign, after the Trump Organization threatened to sue.

