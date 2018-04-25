FOOD & DRINK

New Tribeca restaurant offers French fare made with locally sourced ingredients

Photo: Wil S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new brasserie has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Frenchette, the new addition is located at 241 W. Broadway (between Walker and Beach streets) in TriBeCa.

Frenchette comes courtesy of a local culinary duo, Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr. The new eatery specializes in modern French fare made with ingredients sourced from local farms, including the rotisserie lobster with a curry beurre fondue or stewed rabbit served with morels and fresh egg noodles.

For now, the restaurant is offering dinner service, though its website also says that breakfast, brunch and lunch are all coming soon.

To complement the meal, Frenchette also offers an extensive list of hundreds of natural and organic wines. (Take a look at the dinner menu and drinks lists here.)

Frenchette has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Y M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 22, said, "I expected the restaurant to be half empty, but it was already packed when I got there a few minutes after opening. The decor is very on trend with the mid-century modern look that is so of the moment: wood, brass and leather banquettes. The vibe was lively and buzzy, but not overly loud."

And Sebastian S. added, "I would have to say all the hype about this new restaurant is well deserved. Gnocchi Parisienne, duck and lobster were the highlights of our meal. Great selection of cocktails and spritz to start your meal."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Frenchette is open from 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. daily.
