New York's 5 newest gyms offer you more ways to get fit

Photo: Hit House/Yelp

By Hoodline
After far too many cold months and blizzards, it's time to get moving at New York's newest fitness spots. Here are the latest places to check out the next time you're in search of a gym or boutique fitness studio near you.

Brrrn


107 W. 20th St. (between Sixth and Seventh avenues), Flatiron/Chelsea
Photo: Brrrn/Yelp

Brrrn has an unusual take on fitness: it claims to be the first ever cold-concept workout studio.

Students who are willing to brave the experience can choose from yoga, cardio and strength classes in climate-controlled indoor spaces that go as low as 45 degrees.

The chilly temperatures are promised to help gym goers to burn more fat and calories. (Check out the schedule of classes click here.)

The first and only reviewer so far, Yelper Nick T., wrote, "Legit crazy concept. I was hesitant to try this place. The owners Jimmy and Johnny are super nice and incredibly smart. They are fitness pros and the science behind cold temp exercise might make you shiver, but your body adapts."

Brrrn is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on weekends.

Hit House


2 Spring St. (between Bowery and Elizabeth streets), Nolita
Photo: Hit House/Yelp

Hit House is a new Muay Thai kickboxing studio, located at 2 Spring St.

The boutique fitness center offers 50-minute-long classes, set to energetic dance music, help increase cardio while toning muscles. Heavy punching and kicking bags, custom-developed with Century Martial Arts, allow for a "softer, low-impact feel," explains business owner Thomas Scott on the business's Yelp page.

Yelp users are excited about Hit House, which currently holds five stars out of nine reviews on the site.

"This is a great Muay Thai class for all levels; would highly recommend! The instructor goes over the basic punches and kicks in the first 5 to 10 minutes of class," Yelper Charlie F. wrote. "The next 50 minutes of class, try your hand at combinations of punches, kicks, knees, and elbows on the punching bags, interspersed with cardio and core workouts."

Yelper Jason K. wrote, "Tyler, the owner and lead instructor of Hit House, was once a competitive fighter which serves as the perfect recipe for the ideal instructor."

Hit House is open from 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Crunch - FiDi


140 Broadway (between Cedar & Liberty streets), Financial District
Photo: Crunch fidi/Yelp

Crunch - FiDi recently opened its newest gym location at 140 Broadway in FiDi.

Crunch prides itself as a no-judgement gym, welcoming members of all shapes, sizes and fitness levels. Yoga and sweat-shed classes are some of the highlights, and personal training is an option. Check out all the gym has to offer here.

Crunch - FiDi currently holds 3.5 stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Racquel L., who was one of the first users to visit Crunch - FiDi on March 29, wrote, "This is one of the newest Crunch locations and fittingly so an elite location. The facility is modern and spacious complete with new amenities."

Lizzie S. noted, "Nice gym, usually pretty quiet, lots of machines and weights available."

Crunch - FiDi is open from 5 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.

Barry's Bootcamp UWS


72-74 W. 69th St., Upper West Side
Photo: Brenae L./Yelp

Barry's Bootcamp UWS has brought its high-intensity workouts to the Upper West Side.

For those serious about getting fit, the regime uses interval training designed to tone and strengthen. When the lights go down and the music starts pumping, classes take fitness fanatics through alternating bursts of aerobic and strength-training exercise. The schedule can be found here.

With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp, Barry's Bootcamp UWS has been getting a solid reception so far.

Yelper Sascha S. notes, "What a beautiful space run by an amazing staff. The smaller studio is more personal, the sound system amazing and is kept incredibly clean. The UWS instructors include some seasoned favorites and some great new instructors."

Tadas A. wrote, "Great experience! Workout was exactly what I expected, intense but at the end of the day it's how much you're willing to put into it. Staff was really friendly."

Barry's Bootcamp UWS is open from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on weekends.

Spiderbands


12 E. 14th St. (between W. Union Sq & 5th Ave.), Union Square
Photo: Spiderband/Yelp

The fast-paced, total body workout incorporates suspension and aerial concepts, utilizing gravity and body weight, increasing metabolic function, toning muscles and building strength.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, Spiderbands has been getting positive attention.

"Spiderbands provides a unique and innovative workout to even the most jaded of New York City boutique fitness junkies," Yelper Bernie T. wrote. You will feel the burn from head to toe, but the equipment and close."

Yelper Liz C. said, "Full amenities. Easy location. Full body workout."

Spiderbands is open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
