Podcasts: Up Close with Bill Ritter

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Listen to segments from Up Close with Bill Ritter which airs on Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7 WABC-TV in New York City.

Up Close with Kathryn Garcia and Corey Johnson (on iTunes)
Up Close with Kathryn Garcia and Corey Johnson (on Google Play)

Up Close with Robert Boyce and Christine Quinn (on iTunes)
Up Close with Robert Boyce and Christine Quinn (on Google Play)

Up Close with Congressman Peter King and Fmr. NY Gov. David Paterson (on iTunes)
Up Close with Congressman Peter King and Fmr. NY Gov. David Paterson (on Google Play)

Up Close with LIRR President Phillip Eng (on iTunes)
Up Close with LIRR President Phillip Eng (on Google Play)

Up Close with James Comey (on iTunes)
Up Close with James Comey (on Google Play)

Up Close with Sen. Chris Murphy on Comey (on iTunes)
Up Close with Sen. Chris Murphy on Comey (on Google Play)

Up Close with NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza (on iTunes)
Up Close with NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza (on Google Play)


