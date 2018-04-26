FOOD & DRINK

Chick-fil-A opens massive restaurant in Manhattan

Photo: Chick-fil-A/ Yelp

By Hoodline
Lower Manhattan is now home to the largest Chick-Fil-A in the world, boasting five levels and a staircase leading to a rooftop terrace. Inside, the Atlanta-based chain serves up its special recipe chicken sandwiches, nuggets, waffle fries and famous iced tea.

The new location, at 144 Fulton St., (between Nassau street and Broadway) in the Financial District, has gotten support from locals so far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

Kaley R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 22, wrote, "I love Chick-fil-A! I love rooftop terraces and I love sweet tea! This location has everything you could want out of a Chick-fil-A and more, but the service is a bit slower than you're probably used to."

"Chick -fil A, you have outdone yourself," claims Melizabeth G. "Wow! I've never seen a fast food joint like this! There is an AWESOME ROOFTOP on the 4th floor of this location."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Chick-fil-A is open from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News