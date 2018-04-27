Police: Food pantry van stolen from New Jersey church parking lot

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) --
The search is on for the suspect who stole a food pantry van from the parking of a church in New Jersey.

Surveillance video shows a man walking into a building and leaving with stolen checks, cash and keys all before getting into Toni's Kitchen Ford transit connect delivery from outside St. Luke's Church in Montclair.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon.

The van is used to deliver food for several hundred families each week.

