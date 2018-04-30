SCIENCE

Brooklyn robotics team finishes 4th in international competition

Team 333, the Megalodons, from John Dewey High School in Brooklyn at the FIRST Robotics Competition in Detroit, Michigan

DETROIT, Michigan (WABC) --
A high school robotics team from John Dewey High School in Gravesend, Brooklyn competed in an international robotics tournament in Detroit last weekend and finished in fourth place out of nearly 400 teams.

Team 333, the Megalodons, are part of the FIRST Robotics Competition programs (FIRST stand for "For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology"), an international program that seeks to get students involved in and excited about science, technology, engineering, and math.

Each January, students from around the globe are given a challenge in the form of a team based game.



The students then have six weeks to strategize, design and build a robot to compete.

Following the "build season" is a seven-week competition schedule where teams from around the region meet. At the end of the season, the best of nearly four thousand teams worldwide are invited to Detroit to determine a world champion.

The Megalodons traveled to Michigan last Wednesday for the three-day competition.

After a 10 match qualifying schedule, Team 333 formed an alliance (a grouping of three teams) with teams from Brighton, Michigan and Southington, Connecticut for the playoff rounds.

Team 333 won its sub-division bracket and then went on to finish fourth in the world in the final round of play.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencerobotsschool competitionscienceGravesendBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
Giant iceberg dangerously close to Greenland village seen from space
Explore global culture, marine wildlife without leaving NYC this summer
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
More Science
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News