FOOD & DRINK

mochii brings sticky-sweet snacks to the East Village

Photo: Jannielyn C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Dessert fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your sugar fix. Located at 116 E. 7th St. (between Avenue A and 1st Ave.) in the East Village, Mochii offers an array of Chinese and Japanese treats.

Look for to six flavors of mochii ice cream, three flavors of daifuku (mochi stuffed with red bean paste), Japanese sweet dumplings and Chinese sweet rice balls.

With five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, mochii is off to a spectacular start.

Maggie Z., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on April 21, said, "I love Mochii! Their menu is almost everything mochi related! They even have mochi cappuccino. I love their peanut mochi bites and homemade blueberry mochi ice cream! Very fresh, and the environment is very relaxing."

Yelper Susan K. added, "Great-tasting mochi. Everything is handmade and tastes so fresh. The best part is that it's such a great healthy alternative to some of the other high-calorie sugary desserts out there."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. mochii is open from 2 p.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 1 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News