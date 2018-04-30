TRAVEL

JFK Airport announces new requirements for airlines during winter storms

John Nikodin
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
After a rough winter that tested the patience of travelers and the resources at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is making a series of changes.

New requirements on airlines and terminal operators will be implemented during snow emergencies to prevent a repeat of the days of delays and confusion that ensued following a snow storm in January.

One of the main changes is the requirement of airlines to get permission to land at JFK Airport before departing its origin airport.

"The measures announced today represent another critical step to enhance performance at JFK in future winter storms," Port Authority Aviation Director Huntley Lawrence said. "As we said at the time and continue to emphasize, what happened in January cannot and will not happen again. We are grateful for the continued input from all of our airport community partners to ensure we make good on this promise."

Airlines will also be required to create baggage service offices at the airport and will need to share equipment, staff and gates as needed during snow emergencies.

JFK Airport will also be receiving additional high-speed snow removal equipment.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveljfk international airportwinter weatherJamaicaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
LIRR tickets marked 2016 or 2019 due to paper problem
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
NO MORE NUTS: Southwest to stop serving peanuts on flights
Snorkeler finds the owner of lost GoPro found underwater
More Travel
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News