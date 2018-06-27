Bill Ritter's Mom-in-law's Famous Apple Sauce

Bill Ritter's mother-in-law Eleanor Friery aka "Dee-Dow" makes a delicious apple sauce. Bill and his daughter Ella shared special time in the kitchen together making her famous apple sauce. See the recipe below.8 Apples1.5 C Water1/4 C Lemon Juice1-2 Tbsp Sugar (white or raw)1/4 tsp Cinnamon1. Peel all 8 apples2. Chop apples into small pieces (1 inch x 1 inch), remove all seeds3. Put apples in large bowl4. Put water into a large pot5. Pour bowl of apples into water6. Mix lemon juice, sugar and cinnamon into pot7. Bring pot to boil for several minutes (until apples are soft)8. Drain apples or scoop out with a spoon and put into blender9. Blend apples into sauceEnjoy!Check out the video above to see how Bill Ritter and his daugther make their family's famous apple sauce.