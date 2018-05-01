FOOD & DRINK

New Upper East Side Asian fusion spot MIGHTY Bowl opens its doors

Photo: MIGHTY Bowl/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you want to try a new healthy bowl option for a casual meal, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called MIGHTY Bowl, the newcomer is located at 1109 Lexington Ave. in the Upper East Side.

This spot brings a taste of Asia to the Big Apple. "Each MIGHTY bowl has been inspired and thoughtfully crafted to represent the unique and diverse flavors of the region," explains the company's website.

Menu offerings include the Bangkok, a bowl served with seared shrimp, poached egg, pickled mangoes, Thai chili and more; another bowl is the Shanghai, which includes grilled steak, scallions, five-spice sauce and Chinese broccoli with mushrooms. All sauces are made in-house. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Toby L., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on April 16, said: "This just opened yesterday! Place has good fresh ingredients and friendly helpful staff."

Head on over to check it out: MIGHTY Bowl is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
