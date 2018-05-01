Woman shot by police in Mamaroneck charged with attempted murder

Eyewitness News
MAMARONECK, New York (WABC) --
Charges have been filed against a woman shot by police in Mamaroneck Saturday during an incident in which her two-year-old daughter died.

28-year-old Cynthia Arce was arrested Tuesday at the Westchester County Medical Center, where she is being treated for her gunshot wound.

She was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer and remanded to the custody of the Westchester County Department of Corrections.

On Saturday, police responded to the house where Arce lived with her mother and daughter on a 911 call of a child in distress. The toddler, Gabriella Boyd, was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Authorities say Arce repeatedly slashed and stabbed at the two responding officers with two large sharpened instruments.

"The female attacked the officers with a knife, injuring two of them," said Mamaroneck Police Sgt. Sandra DiRuzza. "Tasers were deployed which failed to stop the female."

Police say she refused to surrender and was shot by another officer.

Police Officer Osvaldo Ramos sustained a large laceration to his left hand as he tried to protect himself and Police Officer Joseph Gaglione, who had fallen to the floor, sustained a wound to his foot as he was kicking at the defendant to block her attack, authorities said.

The Westchester County Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy on the child.

Questions remain about why police and the child's father were not able to get custody of her prior to her death.

One day before the incident, Mamaroneck police and the father, Stephen Boyd, came to the house on Chestnut Avenue.

Boyd's attorney said they had with them a family court order to obtain custody of the child from Arce.

"And when police requested the child to be given to them she refused and shut the door," said the attorney, Martin Rosen.

Arce is due in court on Thursday.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police shootingpolice-involved shootingchild deathMamaroneckWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News