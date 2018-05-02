SPORTS

Diamond trouble: Mets' Yoenis Cespedes snaps glitzy necklace sliding into 2B

New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes (52) slides for a double during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens --
Yoenis Cepsedes left it all on the diamond Wednesday night - or at least, probably several thousand dollars' worth.

The New York Mets slugger snapped his glitzy necklace during a hard slide into second base in the first inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves, scattering gems around the infield.

Cespedes hustled into the bag after blooping a ball down the right field line, and second baseman Ozzie Albies jumped over him while receiving a throw from the outfield. Cespedes was stretching after the play when he noticed one of his necklaces was broken, pulled it off his neck and furiously threw it to the ground.

The Mets telecast showed what appeared to be diamonds glistening in the dirt near the bag. A half-inning later, New York second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera and second base umpire Bill Welke stooped around the base, apparently picking up pieces of the necklace.

Cespedes also inspected the area on his way out to left field prior to the third inning, but seemed to come up empty.

During last year's AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. snapped his necklace made of black diamonds while on the mound. He spent a lengthy replay challenge digging the diamonds out of the dirt.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNew York MetsbaseballFlushingQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Noah Syndergaard DL-bound after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Even worse news could be coming for Yoenis Cespedes
Dysfunctional Mets host Padres in race to NL basement
Mets-Yankees game postponed by rain, to be made up Aug. 13
Yankees hit the road after rainout to play Rays
More Sports
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News