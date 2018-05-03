FOOD & DRINK

Tacos and tequila: Flats Fix makes Flatiron District debut

Photo: Rob P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new taco bar has debuted in the neighborhood! Located at 14 E. 23rd St. (between Sixth and Madison avenues) in the Flatiron District, the fresh arrival is called Flats Fix.

Look forward to five types of tacos, including seared wild caught fish, pulled smoked chicken and classic carnitas. Flats Fix also offers burritos, tortas, salads and the traditional sides.

The new addition has garnered positive reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Bree C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 23, said, "Ordered the three tacos and a quesadilla. Our favorite tacos were the carnitas and duck... the duck was so tender and juicy. We also had a short rib quesadilla that was incredible. Can't wait to stop by this place again."

Yelper Charlie N. added, "Great service, fun environment and great happy hour deals in an awesome part of town. And the guac is delicious, as are the margaritas. Highly recommend!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Flats Fix is open from 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. on Monday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-3 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News