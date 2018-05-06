Police are looking for help identifying a woman who was found walking on a Brooklyn boardwalk.The woman, who told investigators she was 79 years old was found walking on the Brighton Beach Boardwalk at Beach 3 Street.The woman could not remember her home address or give contact information for relatives. She said her name was Beniyna Marin.The woman possibly suffers from dementia and only speaks Spanish. She was taken to the hospital in good condition.The woman is described as a Hispanic female with gray hair. She is 5'5" and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She was wearing a white t-shirt, pink sweatpants, and black loafers and walked with a cane.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------