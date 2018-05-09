COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Drums Along the Hudson: A Native American Festival

INWOOD, Manhattan --
Celebrate Native American culture at the 16th annual "Drums Along the Hudson" festival!

Hosted by Eyewitness News Weekend Anchor Sandra Bookman, the event features Manhattan's only open air pow wow, which is a celebratory gathering of Native American people that will be led by Louis Mofsie and the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers with Host Drums Heyna Second Sons and Silver Cloud.

This multicultural family-oriented festival combines Native American heritage with the diversity of New York City with performances of world dance and drumming traditions, including the Akwesasne Mohawk Singers and Dancers, Sidiki Conde and Tokounou featured artist in "You Don't Need Feet to Dance" and more.
WHEN: Sunday, June 3, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: At Inwood Hill Park - 218th Street & Indian Rd, 4 Blocks West of Broadway
COST: FREE - rain or shine!

The festival will feature the iForest, an immersive sound installation composed by Pete M. Wyer. A unique experience featuring Grammy Award winning choir "The Crossing," each voice is individually recorded and played back across ancient woodlands. A work inspired by the Mohawk Thanksgiving address and sung in the Mohawk language.

For more information, go to www.drumsalongthehudson.org.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunitydrums along the hudsonnative americanCommunity CalendarInwoodManhattanNew York City
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
SPONSORED: ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Downton Abbey Exhibition
Ryan Seacrest pays special visit to Children's Hospital
New Bronx basketball court hopes to 'slam dunk' litter
More Community & Events
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News