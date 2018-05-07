REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Dumbo

85 Water St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Dumbo is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Dumbo look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Dumbo via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

60 Water St., #1104




Listed at $3,295/month, this 492-square-foot studio apartment, located at 60 Water St., is 3.1 percent less than the $3,400/month median rent for a studio in Dumbo

The building offers garage parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and a residents lounge. In the unit, expect high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and floor-to-ceiling windows. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

85 Water St., #4a




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 85 Water St., is listed for $3,400/month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island. Building amenities include outdoor space and an elevator. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

100 Jay St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 100 Jay St. (at Jay & Front streets), which is going for $3,600/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

(See the full listing here.)
