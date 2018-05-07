FOOD & DRINK

New Harlem Industrial Kitchen offers diverse fare in a casual space

Photo: Alvaro R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new? The eclectic Harlem Industrial Kitchen is serving Italian, Mexican and American fare at 123 E. 110th St. (between Park and Lexington avenues) in East Harlem.

The new arrival -- offering tacos, pizza and seafood dishes -- says it's "great for a casual weeknight dinner (and) perfect for a night out with friends."

Housed in a narrow space with outdoor seating in the rear, the eatery's walls are covered in white subway tiles decorated with playful art. Bright yellow stools provide seating at the counter or at small metal tables.
Photo: Andie M./Yelp

Start your meal with nachos, fried calamari, meatballs or the fundido de hongos (melted cheese with roasted potatoes, mushrooms and poblano peppers).

Entree options include a carnitas taco with pico de gallo and salsa verde, eggplant pizza with Parmesan, ricotta and mozzarella, and a Mexican seafood cocktail of shrimp, oysters and squid with tomatoes, cilantro and avocado. Wash it all down with something off of the extensive drink list, which features more than 20 Mexican and American craft brews, wine and sangria.

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Andie M., the first Yelper to review the new spot on April 29, said the restaurant has "cute art, nice outdoor patio space in back, good drink menu, etc. The al pastor tacos and micheladas were tasty!"

Harlem Industrial Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
