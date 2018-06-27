HOLIDAY RECIPES

Shirleen Allicot's flavorful chicken curry recipe for Mother's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

Shirleen Allicot's flavorful chicken curry recipe for Mother's Day

Shirleen Allicot's shares her flavorful chicken curry recipe and shows how easy - even for new mothers - to cook for Mother's day. Holiday Recipes is sponsored by Optimum. (wabc)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Shirleen Allicot's shares her flavorful chicken curry recipe and shows how easy - even for new mothers - to cook for Mother's day. See the recipe below.

Ingredients:
1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, cubed
3-5 cloves of garlic, minced
1 onion, diced
1 heaping tablespoon of Jamaican curry powder, or similar
Potatoes, or vegetables of choice
Hot pepper, optional (scotch bonnets, serrano peppers or habaneros)
1 cup chicken broth, or water
1/2 can coconut milk
Salt

Directions:
1. In a pan add a tablespoon of neutral cooking oil, onions, garlic and curry powder.
2. Stir aromatics for 1 minute. Do not let burn.
3. Add chicken.
4. Add salt to taste.
5. Sauté together.
6. Add water, or chicken broth once meat starts to cook through, or if pot starts to stick.
7. Add potatoes. Let cook until semi soft.
8. Add coconut milk and hot pepper.
9. Once potato is completely cooked through, you can turn off flame.


Enjoy with a bowl of white rice, and chopped green scallions on top.

Click here for more holiday recipes from the Eyewitness News team!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholiday recipesoriginalscookingrecipemother's day
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY RECIPES
Lucy Yang's cast iron skillet garlic, rosemary steak
Nina Pineda's Filipino pork sticks are perfect poolside snacks
Bill Ritter's red, white and blue dessert makes every day July 4
Delicious BBQ ribs with Heather O'Rourke for your summer party
Welcome to Eyewitness News Chefs!
More holiday recipes
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News