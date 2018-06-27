Shirleen Allicot's shares her flavorful chicken curry recipe and shows how easy - even for new mothers - to cook for Mother's day. See the recipe below.1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, cubed3-5 cloves of garlic, minced1 onion, diced1 heaping tablespoon of Jamaican curry powder, or similarPotatoes, or vegetables of choiceHot pepper, optional (scotch bonnets, serrano peppers or habaneros)1 cup chicken broth, or water1/2 can coconut milkSalt1. In a pan add a tablespoon of neutral cooking oil, onions, garlic and curry powder.2. Stir aromatics for 1 minute. Do not let burn.3. Add chicken.4. Add salt to taste.5. Sauté together.6. Add water, or chicken broth once meat starts to cook through, or if pot starts to stick.7. Add potatoes. Let cook until semi soft.8. Add coconut milk and hot pepper.9. Once potato is completely cooked through, you can turn off flame.Enjoy with a bowl of white rice, and chopped green scallions on top.