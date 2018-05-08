Ras Baraka elected to second term as mayor of Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Ras Baraka was elected to a second term as mayor of Newark Tuesday, defeating City Councilwoman Gayle Chaneyfield Jenkins.
Preliminary results from the Essex County Clerk's office Tuesday night showed Baraka captured just over 77 percent of the vote, out of about 28,000 votes cast.
A total of 18 New Jersey municipalities, including three of the state's major cities, held key races Tuesday.
In Newark, the two candidates squared off in debate during the election, giving their visions of what's next for the city, with growth, jobs, and crime reduction being key issues.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts